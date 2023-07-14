Mears Connect and Sunshine Flyer Merge Together: Is This a Good Thing?







The two competing airport transportation services, Mears Connect and Sunshine Flyer, to Walt Disney World from Orlando International Airport (MCO) will merge starting August 1. Is this a Good Thing?

When the Walt Disney World complimentary service, Magical Express, discontinued service, two main transportation services filled the gap. Mears Connect, a major player in the Orlando area transportation game, modified to continue doing a similar operation as Magical Express. Also, Sunshine Flyer appeared on the scene with a more themed airport transportation method.

Mears Connect had several advantages over Sunshine Flyer, such as true 24-hour service. Yet, Sunshine Flyer offers a more unique experience.

Mears Connect and Sunshine Flyer announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to work together. In this agreement, the companies will merge the two services into one combined entity to provide transportation from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World Resorts.

Mears Connect Announcement

According to a press release, the new service, Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine, will continue to provide guests with safe and reliable transportation services to and from the airport. The press release also claimed that this new service will have enhanced booking capabilities, guaranteed 24/7 service, greater operational efficiencies, and a hassle-free experience to and from their preferred Walt Disney World Resort.

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine intends to provide superior guest service and enhanced guest benefits through combined operational capabilities, best practices, and aligned marketing efforts. This merger aims to provide the best possible experience that guests have come to know and love from Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer.

“While we have been competitors in the past, we have always shared the same goals to provide guests with safe, reliable, cost-effective, stress-free travel between the airport and Walt Disney World resorts”, said Rebecca K. Horton, chief operating officer of Mears Transportation. “By merging operations, sharing ideas, expanding services, collaborating on what’s best for the guest, we believe we can provide an even better guest experience given the challenges and opportunities in today’s travel market.”

“As partners, we will be able to bring even more features and benefits to our guests,” said Mark Sherman, general manager of the Sunshine Flyer. “Whether it is 24/7 service, express options, or a private trip to ease guests’ minds the minute they step off the plane, together, Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine is delivering more to our guests. We are confident that our collaborative efforts will promote a creative atmosphere and will allow us to focus on the customer experience and kick off the magic of a Walt Disney World® vacation the moment they touch down in Orlando.”

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine is the only 24-hour shuttle servicing all three terminals at Orlando International Airport for arrivals and departures. In addition, this service is fully wheelchair-accessible and ADA-compliant for both standard and express services.

Updates & Quick Tips from the Mears Connect Customer Care Team:

The new service will begin on August 1, 2023.

A dedicated hotline is available 24/7 to answer questions and assist guests regarding new reservations: (407) 423-5566

For all existing reservations, unless otherwise provided, please get in touch with the customer care team listed in your confirmation email.

Guests may also email during business hours: mearsconnect@mears.com.

Mears Connect guests will not be impacted, and reservations will remain unchanged.

Sunshine Flyer guests traveling between July 14 and July 31 will receive an email using the email linked to the original reservation to confirm all travel instructions.

For more information, consult the Mears Connect website.

Concerns

For those of us that have used Mears Connect within the last 30 days, this expected merger concerns us. The system for guests wishing to use a shuttle service from Orlando International Airport to their Walt Disney World hotel worked adequately recently. This merger might lead to price increases and reduced service options for Walt Disney World guests.

As a frequent visitor to the Orlando area, the competition between Mears Connect, Sunshine Flyer, and other transportation options worked for the traveler. With everything in the world increasing in price, the chance to save a little money on your already expensive Walt Disney World vacation helped a little.

Though we expect this merging of the two shuttle services to simplify things for Walt Disney World guests, we have concerns about the future effectiveness and cost to consumers. However, as with most things, we must wait and see.

Have you used either of these services since Magical Express stopped service? What do you think of them? Let us know in the comments below,