Main Street 16 Challenge Raising Money for Give Kids the World

Give Kids the World accomplishes fantastic things for families facing the stress of critical illness of their children. Parents of children with critical conditions would do anything to improve their child’s life. The Give Kids the World Village allows those parents to empower their children during a week’s vacation. The Main Street 16 Challenge is an event raising money for this fantastic cause on the weekend of Feb.3-5, 2023.

As the Main Street 16 webpage says, “This event is a way to bring our community together and rally to raise money for a great cause. Part social gathering, part team trivia, part challenge, Main Street 16 is a combination of all the things we love about the Disney Parks—The rides, the details, and most importantly, the people. And this event is about giving back to extraordinary people.” This marks the second year of this event.

The critical aspect of the Main Street 16 challenge involves teams trying to ride 16 Walt Disney World rides randomly selected in one day. Four rides from each Walt Disney World theme park were chosen with the challenge for each team to see how fast they could complete this task.

There is no set order in which the rides must be completed. Each team must decide its strategy to complete the task. The 16 rides were recently selected so that each group received ample time to devise a plan. The 16 rides for this year’s challenge are:

Magic Kingdom

Jungle Cruise

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Astro Orbiter

Under the Sea

EPCOT

Frozen Ever After

Mission: Space

Journey into Imagination With Figment

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros

Hollywood Studios

Slinky Dog Dash

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Midway Mania

Alien Swirling Saucers

Animal Kingdom

Avatar Flight of Passage

Dinosaur

Na’vi River Journey

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Official rules for the challenge can be found on the Main Street 16 Challenge webpage.

The event weekend schedule looks like this:

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Feb 3, involves a “Team Trivia” contest and a live podcast episode at Stargazer’s Lounge at Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs.

These festivities run from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A standard ticket costs $60, entitling guests to entrance to the event that day and access the two-hour buffet.

Also, an $80 VIP ticket covers everything included with a standard ticket. In addition, a morning tour of Give Kids the World Village, priority seating for the event, a keepsake souvenir (TBD), one premium drink ticket, and access to ask a question to the live podcast panel.

If bought by Jan. 26, tickets can be purchased online at a $10 discount.

The two-hour buffet consists of the following:

Tomato Caprese Skewers

World Famous Chicken Crunch with Creole Mustard

Chicken Satay Skewers

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Pigs in a Blanket

(and) Fresh Vegetables with dip. Soft drinks and water come included with the buffet. A cash bar will also be available.

Saturday, Feb 4, 2023, teams compete in the 16-ride challenge.

Sunday, Feb 5, 2023, at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, the Main Street 16 breakfast and challenge awards ceremony happens.

Give Kids the World Village

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida, that provides week-long, cost-free “wish” vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world who want to visit Central Florida. This non-profit consistently earns the highest rating in terms of charity organizations.

As their website says, “A stay at the Village is much more than a vacation. During one incredible week, wish families laugh, play, and create priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures. It’s a magical week of “YES” where wish kids can experience the simple joys of childhood, and where families can recapture some of the precious moments that may have been missed due to illness.”

Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has assisted more than 177,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries. The Village is made possible by the support of generous donors, community partners, and thousands of passionate volunteers.

Ways to Help with Main Street 16 Challenge

You can donate directly or support one of the fundraising teams in their quest to raise money for Give Kids the World.

In addition, an online auction happens in connection with this event. More information is coming soon and can be found on the Main Street 16 Challenge webpage.

Are you interested in this event? Have you ever tried to ride 16 attractions in all four Walt Disney World theme parks in a day? Let us know in the comments below.