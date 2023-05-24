Le Cellier Steakhouse Artisan Cheese and Charcuterie Plate Review







Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion of World Showcase offers an excellent table service dining experience. Though known for its cheddar cheese soup, steaks, and pretzel roll bread, Le Cellier Steakhouse might have the best charcuterie plate on Walt Disney World property.

Each year, the Canada booth for Epcot’s Food and Wine Festival sells the Le Cellier Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup. Warm cheddar cheese soup might be a tough sell with the Food and Wine Festival starting July 27. Still, that soup recipe stands the test of time as one of the best soups at Walt Disney World.

That appetizer usually grabs people’s eyes when they visit Le Cellier Steakhouse. However, a unique appetizer resides on the menu at Le Cellier Steakhouse.

Le Cellier Steakhouse Artisan Cheese and Charcuterie Plate

If you have ever used the term “Adult Lunchable” to refer to a charcuterie board, then you need to examine this version of a “Lunchable” for adults. The Artisan Cheese and Charcuterie Plate costs $21. The menu tells you that this includes a selection of house-made charcuterie paired with artisanal cheeses with seasonal accompaniments.

We understand that the writers of the menu descriptions leave things vague sometimes, so menus do not need to be updated as often. Still, that description’s vagueness undersells this appetizer.

Beef Fat Candle

This charcuterie board will not look like any charcuterie board you have ever seen before. For example, it comes with a beef fat candle. Yes, you read that correctly – a beef fat candle. Oh, and your server will light the candle for your dining experience.

In case you are wondering, the candle is edible. The standard beef fat candle is a spread for charcuterie items and bread. The candle is made with Le Cellier’s own beef fat and seasoned with rosemary.

This comes with ciabatta bread. Considering the complimentary bread service offers three different types of bread, Le Cellier makes a nice touch with a different kind for the charcuterie board.

Though the items can change, most often, guests receive short rib pastrami, mortadella, duck ham, Canadian triple cream goat brie, berry gastrique, drunken goat cheese, and bleu cheese with honeycomb. Some condiments will be included, like ground mustard.

The duck ham provides a unique flavor. We found it a bit smoky, which we liked it. We cannot think of any other type of ham that we have consumed that tastes like this.

Now, we heard in advance that the short rib pastrami would be the best on the board. Though we might disagree, it is delicious. We liked the duck ham more.

We loved the cheese with this appetizer. If you order this, remember to combine the components. The bread with cheese and the duck ham worked well.

Le Cellier Portion Size

The portion size and quality of products of this appetizer earn the $21 price tag. We know lesser charcuterie boards can be found at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando for a similar price tag. This will be easy to share with a group before your main entrees.

We would order this again when visiting Le Cellier Steakhouse. As always, eat like you mean it!