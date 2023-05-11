Eat to the Beat Concert Line Up Announced For EPCOT Food and Wine Festival

The popular EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival will return on July 27. With it will come the Eat to the Beat Concert series at the America Gardens Theatre.
Local Orlando bands will also play Tuesday-Thursday! I love that Disney does this for area talent!
Here is the current lineup, of course, more will be added the closer we get to the event.
- July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)
- July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)
- Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue
- Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany
- Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart
- Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers (NEW)
- Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)
- Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)
- Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men
- Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe
- Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.
- Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac
- Sept. 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent
- Sept. 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent
- Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)
- Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles
- Sept. 24-25 – 98 °
- Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men
- Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray
- Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank
- Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply
- Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne
- Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 27-30 – Hanson
- Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)
- Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.
- Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special
Starting on July 6 the Eat to the Beat Dining Packages will be available for booking. The great thing about the dining packages is that you get a seat for the shows!
Source: Disney Parks Blog
