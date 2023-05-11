Eat to the Beat Concert Line Up Announced For EPCOT Food and Wine Festival







The popular EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival will return on July 27. With it will come the Eat to the Beat Concert series at the America Gardens Theatre.

Local Orlando bands will also play Tuesday-Thursday! I love that Disney does this for area talent!

Here is the current lineup, of course, more will be added the closer we get to the event.

July 28-29 – Orianthi (NEW)

July 30-31 – For King & Country (NEW)

Aug. 4-5 – Southern Avenue

Aug. 6-7 – Tiffany

Aug. 11-12 – Ruben Studdard with Haley Reinhart

Aug. 13-14 – The Bacon Brothers (NEW)

Aug. 18-21 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 25-26 – Ayron Jones (NEW)

Aug. 27-28 – Phillip Phillips (NEW)

Sept. 1-2 – Baha Men

Sept. 3-4 – MercyMe

Sept. 8-9 – Ray Parker Jr.

Sept. 10-11 – TobyMac

Sept. 15 – Celebrity Latin Talent

Sept. 16 – Celebrity Latin Talent

Sept. 17-18 – Raul Acosta and Oro Solido (NEW)

Sept. 22-23 – Los Amigos Invisibles

Sept. 24-25 – 98 °

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 – Boyz II Men

Oct. 6-7 – Mark Wills

Oct. 8-9 – Sugar Ray

Oct. 13-14 – Hoobastank

Oct. 15-16 – Air Supply

Oct. 20-21 – Taylor Dayne

Oct. 22-23 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 27-30 – Hanson

Nov. 3-4 – We The Kings (NEW)

Nov. 5-6 – Sheila E.

Nov. 10-11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Nov. 12-13 – 38 Special

Starting on July 6 the Eat to the Beat Dining Packages will be available for booking. The great thing about the dining packages is that you get a seat for the shows!

Source: Disney Parks Blog