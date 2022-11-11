Jock Lindsey Holiday Bar 2022

The Disney Spring tradition continues this year. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar became a Holiday Bar once again. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar functions, as arguably, one of the best bar/lounges on Walt Disney World property. For example, they offer some excellent “Happy Hour” deals Monday through Friday from noon to 3:00 pm. The “Holiday Bar” transition includes decoration and seasonal food items. Last year, guests could purchase several well-themed holiday food and beverage items. This year the holiday aspect returned on November 11th, 2022.

For 2022, this Holiday Bar will run from Nov. 11th through Dec. 30th. Like last year, the lounge looks decorated for the holidays. This lounge tends to recycle some food and beverage items from year to year. This year serves as no exception, but some new options will be provided this year.

This year, the opening day for the holiday bar got off to a slow start with a queue developing outside but the bar not opening on time. Lots of people looking at watches and phones wondering when it would open on November 11th. Even a blogger with this laptop wondered the same thing on this opening day of the Holiday Bar. Yes, the hurricane threw everyone’s schedule off so this delay would be understandable. However, people started entering the bar around 12:21 pm.

Though staff worked hard, the recipes for some menu items were brand new to them today. The seating area filled quickly. Holiday music played. Yet, no decorations were hung up. Also, of note for the Holiday Bar, happy hour specials are not available during this seasonal period.

In the returning options category, Jock Lindsey’s has added some creativity to the venison sliders. Last year I wrote about my concern about eating Santa’s animal-powered transport method. However, this year, we get a reason for how these animals died for our dining pleasure. The venison sliders are called Grandma’s Revenge Venison Sliders. Apparently, Grandma seeks revenge for being run over by making venison sausage patties, bacon cranberry jam, watercress, and tomato on a Parker House roll for guests at Jock Lindsey’s. Along with this, the Claus Mo and Yule Mule beverages return for 2022.

Some other food items received upgrades for this year’s holiday bar. Last year’s deviled eggs have been re-themed for this year. Guests choose between “Naughty or Nice” Deviled Eggs. The naughty ones feature crispy ham and a spicy honey glaze. Whereas the nice ones offer crispy ham and sweet honey glaze. Ham and Brie Flatbread transforms this year into “Boughs of Holly Flatbread with Ham & Brie.” These will contain brie cheese, black forest ham, watercress, Granny Smith apples, pomegranate seed, and lemon vinaigrette.

The rest of the holiday bar food and beverage lineup consists of:

Here We Come A-Croquetting: Holiday croquettes with turkey and stuffing topped with bacon and cranberry jam and turkey gravy on a bed of pureed sweet potatoes

Post-Flight “Milk” and Cookies: Assorted Christmas cookies and coquito

Hot Chocolate Grail Flight: Traditional spiced butterscotch hot chocolate, white chocolate hot chocolate, and peppermint hot chocolate

Pomegranate Gin & Tonic: St. Augustine Gin, pomegranate juice, and tonic soda.

The Holiday Bar always makes a nice addition to the Disney Springs dining options. Also, guests may still purchase all the everyday menu during this holiday season also.