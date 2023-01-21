Jeremy Renner Updates Fans On His Progress With Image of Physical Therapy

Jeremy Renner is healing and he took some time out to post his progress, musings, and thanks to his Instagram followers. With the post is an image of him receiving what seems to be physical therapy on his legs. Even though rumors were out that he was going to lose one of his legs, both legs are in the image. I’m so happy to see that.

He did say he has 30+ broken bones, so I can’t imagine how much pain he must have been in.

Renner was in an accident on New Year’s Day after the Sno Cat plow he was using rolled and he was pinned underneath it. He had multiple surgeries on his legs and for “blunt chest trauma.”

Here’s what he said today:

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.”

We are so happy to hear that he is progressing and his positive attitude is inspiring.

Thoughts and prayers for his continued recovery and for his family, friends and community.

