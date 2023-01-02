Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye, in Critical Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner, the Marvel star who plays Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Avengers films is in “critical but stable condition” after a snow plowing accident left him injured on Sunday night.

From The Hollywood Reporter…

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson for the Hawkeye star told the Hollywood Reporter late on Sunday night. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson added.

Details are sparse as the story is still developing. Renner reportedly has a home near Reno, Nevada, which was hammered with snow over the weekend.

In addition to starring as the titular Avenger in MCU films and the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Renner stars in the Mayor of Kingstown, which begins its second season January 15 on Paramount+. He scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination the next year for The Town.