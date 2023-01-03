Jeremy Renner Is Out of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries

Actor Jeremy Renner, widely known for his portrayal of MCU character ‘Hawkeye’ was injured in a snow plowing accident where he was said to be helping a stranded motorist after a large snow storm. Renner had to receive surgery for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” At this time his condition is still listed as “critical but stable.”

According to Variety representation put out this statement:

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

So far the story seems to be that Mr. Renner was using a Kässbohrer PistenBully snow plow after a large snowstorm in the area of his home in Nevada on January 1st. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve had told the Reno Gazette Journal that she was called when the accident happened as she’s friends with Renner. According to Mayor Schieve ” “He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve said. “He is always helping others.”

The theory is that a safety mechanism on the plow didn’t work as it should an it rolled onto his leg. His neighbor, a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg until help could arrive. He was flown out of the area to Reno for treatment.

Many fans and friends are sending prayers and positive thoughts his way. As are we. What do you think? Comment and let us know! Featured image credit: Jeremy Renner- Instagram