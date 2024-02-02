Is A Steamboat Willie Video Game In Development?







With the 1928 Disney cartoon Steamboat Willie entering the public domain the internet has been having a field day trying to do whatever they can with the material. Some out of a genuine love and creativity while others out of spite for the Disney company itself.







One of the many projects includes a video game called Infestation Origins (Formerly titled Infestation 88), a survival horror game where Mickey Mouse appears as one of the game’s enemies. Another related project titled Mouse is a 1930’s cartoon style first person shooter with anthropomorphic mice. But now is there another game based on this iteration of the character being made.

A video published to YouTube titled Steamboat Willie Game Trailer showing off what appears to be gameplay of an in-development 2D platform starring Mickey Mouse in the setting of Steamboat Willie.

The gameplay shows off Mickey collecting cheese as he travels across multiple boats and shipping yards. He uses the various animals from the musical segment of the short as his weapons and battles a number of nameless mouse enemies with Pete the Cat as a boss. Mickey can interact with various items with collision detection as well.







While the game does appear impressive, especially since it would most likely be a low-budget project, the video appears to be faked. It was uploaded by El Gato De Tajido, a 3D animator who has made similar videos in the past, like a fake Courage the Cowardly Dog game trailer.







Despite the fact that it is apparently fake (not to mention Disney would probably shut it down), having a game in this style isn’t a bad idea. It would probably be better to wait until more Mickey Mouse cartoons enter the public domain though to add more levels and characters.



What do you think? Would you want to play this game? Should this be a real project?