‘Mouse’ FPS Lets You Live A Gritty Noir Mickey Fantasy!







Fumi Games is working on a game that lets you take control of a private detective mouse! There’s loads of cartoony violence in a black-and-white world! It is like Mickey Mouse gone rogue!

IGN uploaded a new “early” gameplay trailer for the indie noir and noir-inspired first-person shooter. Unlike the earlier preview, this one gives us a look at the stages, story, and new animations.

Mouse, a gritty and noir-fueled FPS shooter that draws inspiration from classic cartoons of the 1930s, was unveiled earlier this year, generating immense anticipation across the global gaming community. Unravel a quest for justice in a noir city mired in chaos, corruption, and vibrant energy, utilizing a diverse arsenal of weapons, power-ups, and explosives to thwart the takeover by corrupt politicians.“

The “jazz-fueled” shooter certainly has come a long way since it appeared seven months ago. Hopefully, Fumi Games adds enough variety to keep Mouse from getting repetitive.

This title currently has no release date or window. Mouse can be wishlisted on Steam.

Mouse isn’t a demanding title. Check out the system requirements below:

OS *: Windows 7 Or Later

Windows 7 Or Later Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E8400, 3.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+, 3.0GHz or higher

Intel Core2 Duo E8400, 3.0GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+, 3.0GHz or higher Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce 9800GT Or Equivalent

GeForce 9800GT Or Equivalent DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 4 GB available space

4 GB available space Additional Notes: 64-bit Recommended, 32-bit Supported

As of today, the game is slated to support XBOX controllers.

Fumi Games’ other title in development is called Galaxi Taxi. It looks like a Cuphead clone.

I could see Disney getting sue-happy over the art style and name. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

Now, when can we get a Disney Princess-inspired FPS or a side-scrolling brawler? I want to play as a dwarf-tossing Snow White!

Mouse looks way more fun than Disney Illusion Island. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: IGN]