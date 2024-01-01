Infestation 88 … a Steamboat Willie Horror Survival Game Appears







We all knew this was coming. As of today, Disney is no longer the sole owner of the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse. The iconic rodent has entered the public domain, and people have already taken advantage of it. The first example is a survival horror game called Infestation 88.

The black and white character appears to be one of the villains in the upcoming first-person shooter by Nightmare Forge Games. The trailer IGN put up does look somewhat promising:

Nightmare Forge Games acts as both the developer and publisher of Infestation 88. The company has no other games previously published on Steam.

I’d like to give the game a shot because the description makes it sound like it’s not just an asset flip with a creepy Steamboat Willie model thrown in:

“A co-op horror in which you’re an exterminator treating sinister infestations caused by twisted versions of classic characters and urban legends.“

The title will have early access because of course it will. The planned release date is 2024, but the developers of Infestation 88 are not clear if that means the full title will be out this year or just the early access.

The system requirements seem pretty low:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 or Intel i3 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1050 Network: Broadband Internet connection

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel i5 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1070 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Infestation 88 isn’t the only game that is trying to take advantage of Disney’s iconography. Another shooter, Mouse, is being less blatant about it while paying homage to the animation style of the classic ’30s and ’40s black-and-white cartoons. What do you think of Disney’s mascot being used in this way? Let us know below!

[Source: IGN]

[Source: Steam]