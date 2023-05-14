Homecomin’ Disney Springs Chopped BLT Salad Review







For good reasons, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Disney Springs remains the hardest advanced dining reservation to acquire. During a recent trip, we ordered the Chopped BLT Salad during an afternoon weekday meal at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’.

According to the Homecomin’ website, this restaurant desires to provide locally sourced food and a wonderful dining experience. The website states that this restaurant is “paying homage to Florida’s rich agricultural heritage by highlighting local ingredients and farm-to-table cuisine. So come over, sip a handcrafted moonshine cocktail on our back porch and enjoy the bubbling springs backdrop.”

For those looking for southern-style comfort food, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Disney Springs should be on your list to dine at while at Walt Disney World. As one person described this place, Homecomin’ takes classic southern rural cuisine and creates a premium table service level version. This restaurant offers a wide variety of choices and flavors. For those not afraid of some well-prepared, mostly fried, locally sourced cuisine, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Disney Springs deserves a visit.

One of the “newer” items on the menu at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ is the Chopped BLT Salad. Several new items arrived on the menu back in late 2022. This would be one of those.

Chopped BLT Salad at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin Disney Springs

The Chopped BLT Salad costs $18. Our server suggested that we upgrade this salad by adding chicken. We chose not to do that. The menu description for this salad reads, “Double-chopped iceberg lettuce with fried green tomato, pecan-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heirloom tomato and red onion, tossed in blue cheese icebox dressing and drizzled with balsamic reduction.”

Unsurprisingly, this salad came in a large bowl. The portion size exceeds standard entrée size salads. Especially if you add chicken, this salad would easily be sharable.

As the menu description reveals, this salad contains various ingredients. The lettuce tasted wonderful, probably reflecting the locally sourced produce used at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Disney Springs. This combination of fresh produce, bleu cheese, and icebox dressing elevates this salad to Chef Art Smith’s level of fabulous food. We found this salad to be an excellent option. However, we offer no suggestions that this salad qualifies as healthy.

For example, the pecan-smoked bacon tasted way too good to be healthy. Also, that bacon added just the right amount of flavor to enhance the other components without overwhelming them. The salad’s balance creates a solid entrée salad.

Finally, this salad comes with two fried green tomatoes. These tomatoes are like the ones on the appetizer menu. Even if you generally dislike fried green tomatoes, you might like these. We did.

Sure, selecting a salad without chicken at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ makes an odd choice. Yet, this entrée and the Chopped Pork Barbecue show that Chef Art Smith knows more than just chicken. However, for the record, we love the chicken at Homecomin’ Disney Springs.

