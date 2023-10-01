Hasbro’s Halloween Collection Features Marvel and Star Wars







Thirty more days until Halloween! What are you going to be this year? We literally have an infinite number of choices … most of which are from IPs now owned by Disney! Yay!

If you want to upgrade the costume you bought at Spirit Halloween, check out Hasbro’s Halloween Collection. Regardless if you’re a Jedi, Stormtrooper, Ghostbuster, Power Ranger, or bounty hunter, there’s something that’ll make your trick-or-treating outfit really pop.

Hasbro offers various helmets and weapons from several films, TV series, and video games. Even something from Indiana Jones found its way into the list!

Yes, I know some of those prices are … a tad obscene. However, I will be fair and say that seven out of ten replicas I’ve purchased from Hasbro have been worthy of staying in my collection.

Mostly, those turned out to be the helmets. The Clone Trooper, Storm Trooper, and Scout Trooper protective wear are great for displaying and wearing. Some concessions are made regarding accuracy, but $99 is far better than paying Denuo Novo‘s $600+.

Surprisingly, Hasbro didn’t move up the release date for the Sabine Wren replica items, such as her lightsaber and helmet. Those won’t be out until next year!

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to wear these to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, but there shouldn’t be any issue when you take your little one around the neighborhood. Well, maybe be careful if you decide to be Black Panther…

It’s funny how much this collection comes from a Disney-owned property. Even the first item on the list, the ALIENS Pulse Rifle, is now under the Mouse’s umbrella.

Check out our review of the Pulse Rifle over at CFTV, along with the Proton Pack.

What are you planning to dress as this Halloween? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Source: Hasbro Pulse]