Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Only Has One Open Day Left!







If you were hoping to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year at the Magic Kingdom, you only have one day left to choose from. Unsurprisingly, the seasonal after-hours festival at Walt Disney World is super popular, but those who don’t mind going a little later than usual can still join in on the fun.

November 1st is the final remaining date available. Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are separate from regular park admission; however, it gives you the advantage of attending the Magic Kingdom with (sometimes) smaller crowds.

Those taking part in Mickey’s nighttime Halloween festivities will be allowed in the park at 4 PM. Guests who don’t have the special passes are booted from the grounds at 6 PM. I’ve seen it. They literally go around asking, “Papers, please.”

During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you still have access to several rides and attractions within the park, along with several event-specific shows and the Boo-To-You parade:

Not-So-Spooky Spectacular

During a frightfully fun fireworks display, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy are spirited away to a mysterious haunted house where they encounter dancing skeletons, waltzing ghosts and a sinister gathering of Disney villains!

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

With only a few hours to run amuck, Winifred, Mary and Sarah decide to use their magic to host a decidedly wicked fun fest. Look for appearances from Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie and Maleficent. Combine them and other great Disney villains with amazing dancers, wild visual projections and otherworldly special effects to make Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular a not-to-be-missed Halloween treat!

The Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet

Get ready to encounter the ghostly group known as the Cadaver Dans. They really like “axing” Guests questions… and answering with puns as part of their “dead pan” humor!

