Denuo Novo Reveals New ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper Helmet Replicas

They can’t aim. They bump their heads on doors. Some rebels can quickly overtake them on a piece of junk Corellian freighter. But they’re loyal to the Empire and number in what seems like the millions. Yes, the Imperial Storm Troopers may have a lot of flaws, but since 1977, they have been one of the most easily recognizable characters in science fiction.

Over the years, several companies have produced replicas of the Stormtrooper’s helmet. And here’s another one! Denuo Novo has announced that it’s returning to the classics with a brand-new version of the Star Wars: A New Hope Stormtrooper headgear.

The high-end replica is made from ABS plastic and decked with the correct green visor lenses. The detailed recreation outshines the Hasbro Black Series versions we’ve seen over the past few years. Well, the Denuo Novo should, considering they’re $400.

The helmets are expected to ship between April and May. They may arrive just in time for May The 4th.

There are some details this helmet includes that are often missed on other replicas, including the flathead screws on the “ears.” In addition, the aerators are made from multiple parts, adding much-needed depth to an open, overlooked piece.

The helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

The helmet fits up to a size 8 US hat size.

Denuo Novo is, more or less, the reincarnation of Anovos. So, if you’ve purchased Star Wars helmets or costumes from Anovos over the past decade, you’ll know what you’re getting if you buy from Denuo Novo.

Based on the replicas from this company I’ve seen recently, they’re certainly worth the higher price tag. The helmets are wearable right out of the box and are usually more comfortable than the Hasbro or classic Don Post ones.

[Source: Denuo Novo]