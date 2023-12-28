Guests are Being Drug Tested at Walt Disney World?!







It’s no secret that guests at Walt Disney World sometimes do things they’re not supposed to. Some bring in booze, some poop in line, and others choose to do elicit drugs in the parks. Well, the rumor is that Disney has started drug-testing guests and banning those who fail.

Several things will get you banned from the Disney parks. Open drug use is one of them, but what about those who partook in illegal substances before entering the Magic Kingdom?

Don’t worry, you’re safe. Yes, this is another story from Mouse Trap News.

The article shows an alleged screenshot of Walt Disney World Resort’s ‘Security Measures,’ including “drug tests.” The drug testing would “only apply to guests older than nine years old.” Imagine a scourge of drug-addicted 10-year-olds running rampant inside EPCOT.

Guests won’t be drug tested and banned if they fail. However, screening guests who are visibly under the influence of something may be worth the hassle. We wouldn’t want another Small World streaking incident.

Witnessing people doing drugs inside the parks isn’t anything new, but it’s not a rampant problem. My friends used to sneak vodka in via water bottles. Some would bring in LSD blotters because, as the Mouse Trap News article suggests, it will “enhance” the experience.

I’ve never partaken in illegal drugs, so I have no idea if it would help deal with the crowds, screaming kids, or Disney Adults. However, getting tipsy at EPCOT during the Food and Wine Festival can make Frozen Ever After more bearable.

The last Mouse Trap News parody story that gained traction was when a rumor swirled that Disney was going to buy the Tampa Bay Rays. As a Tampa native, it raised red flags for me.

What do you think of Disney drug-testing guests? Let us know below!

[Source: Mouse Trap News]