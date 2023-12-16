No, Disney Is Not Buying The Tampa Bay Rays and Building a New Walt Disney World Stadium







A new rumor is swirling that alleges Disney has “officially” bought the Tampa Bay Rays for $1.5 billion and will spend another $2 billion on a new stadium. This story comes from Mouse Trap News, which is a satire/parody site. None of it is true.

According to their parody article, Disney would buy the team (which they aren’t) and then build a new stadium for the team at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

They joke that Disney would theme each level to a different IP and add theme park rides. My personal favorite joke is saying that the elevators will be “Tower of Terror-style.”

“Each level of the stadium will have a different theme. Those themes include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Also, there will be rides throughout the stadium to add to the fun atmosphere. There will even be a Peoplemover to transport people around the stadium and Tower of Terror-style elevators.”

Mouse Trap News even goes one step further and announces that the team will be renamed to the D23s. They claim the jerseys will change with every game as they promote different films.

Don’t worry, none of it is true. However, I do love the tongue-in-cheek jokes about how Disney will sell merchandise and classic Disney food, including Dole Whips at events. Or how this would be a huge money maker for the company.

Maybe we shouldn’t give Disney any ideas though.

You can read the entire article on the Mouse Trap News website. They create hilarious parody articles about Disney and are always a fun stop for a chuckle, as long as you keep in mind it is meant to be satire and not true. Even if it sounds completely plausible under the current Disney leadership, which somehow makes it extra sad.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Mouse Trap News