Girls Crew Adds More Disney Princess Earring Sets- Moana, Rapunzel, Merida and Tiana

Girls Crew jewelry has recently launched a collaboration with Disney for Disney princesses. Initially the line contained, Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora, and Ariel. A bit later they released Belle, Mulan, Pocahontas, and Jasmine. Now we are rounding out the line up with Rapunzel, Moana and Merida. Tiana is listed as coming soon so maybe it hit a delay.
As before each set comes in one of three metal choices: a gold tone, rose gold tone and silver tone.
Let’s take a look!
Rapunzel ‘Tangled’ Earring Set – $68
“This charming set features Rapunzel with her signature long locks, Pascal, the magical Sundrop Flower, and Coronas Crest, the kingdom’s signature sun emblem. Watch this classic tale come to life when you add this set to your jewelry collection.”
Moana Earring Set – $68
“This set features Moana of Montuni, her trusty wa’a kaulua canoe, and her pals, Hei Hei and Pua. Embellished with gorgeous crystals in various hues of sunset-like shades, this adorable earring set will be sure to give you the ultimate blend of style and fun–no matter how far you go!”
Merdia ‘Brave’ Earring Set – $68
“We’d say it’s in your destiny to sport an earring set this cute! Our Disney Princess Brave Earring Set features your favorite tradition defying archer, Merida, her little brother, a black bear, and an arrow struck at the center of vibrantly embellished blue and red target. Let your inner warrior shine with this stunning set.”
Coming Soon:
Tiana Earring Set – $68
“This enchanting set includes Princess Tiana, in her signature green gown, Louis the alligator, Ray the firefly, and the love of his life, the Evening Star he’s dubbed Evangeline. Add a touch of the Princess and the Frog movie magic with this stunning set!”
I will be doing a review of the Cinderella earring set soon.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
