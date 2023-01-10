New Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Pocahontas and Jasmine Girls Crew Disney Princess Earrings Now Available

Previously we reported on the new Disney Princess x Girls Crew collaboration that featured earring sets for Cinderella, Aurora, Snow White and Ariel. Now we have five more sets added to the collection. Two are from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and one is from “Aladdin’, one is from Pocahontas and one is Mulan.

Each set comes in three metal color options: gold tone, rose gold tone, and silver tone.

Let’s take a look!

“Bonjour! The captivating Disney Princess Beauty and the Beast Earring Set is an absolute must-have. Adorned with vibrant and glistening stones, this set features Belle in her signature yellow gown, the Beast, and the breathtaking iconic rose.”

“Disney Princess Be Our Guest Earring Set is perfect for any Disney fan! This set features the most enchanted crew you’ve ever seen. Mrs. Potts, Chip, Lumiere, and Cogsworth are all featured with the most beautifully delicate details and shimmering stones. This earring stack is designed to captivate the heart and imagination.”

“Your next favorite earring stack is just around the riverbend! Our Disney Princess Pocahontas Earring Set pays tribute to Pocahontas, the courageous member of the Powhatan tribe and her friends Flit, Meeko, and Percy–all adorned in an array of vivid and lustrous stones.”

“You are more than what your reflection shows! The Disney Princess Mulan Earring Set features Mulan in her traditional ceremonial gown, Mushu, Cricket, and her lotus flower comb. The pieces in this set are embellished with radiant stones that capture the light perfectly. Stay loyal to Mulan and find the courage to defy all odds!”

“Get whisked away to the land of Arabian nights in the Disney Princess Jasmine Earring Set! Embellished with vibrant and mesmerizing stones, this set features some of your favorites including, Princess Jasmine, Aladdin’s friend Abu, the Genie, and his lamp of course! Unlock a whole new world in this set!”

Now I might have to go buy the Mulan set.

