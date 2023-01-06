Girls Crew Offers New Disney Princess Earring Sets

It you are someone that loves simple, cute, and petite pieces, Girls Crew is something you should check out. One thing I love about them is they do mostly mix and match pieces. The jewelry brand has some adorable pieces and some of their collaborations feature Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. Their most recent collaboration showcases four Disney Princess earring collections.

The pieces have finish choices in gold, rose gold or silver.

Let’s take a look!

“They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true… and here it is! Our Disney Princess Sleeping Beauty Earring Set features Princess Aurora in her signature pink gown alongside her three fairy godmothers, Flora, Fauna, and Merrywheather. This stud set is expertly crafted and full of color. Don’t sleep on this dreamy set and let the magic slip away.

Cubic zirconia stones

Sterling silver posts and butterfly backings

Approx. 7mm length

Includes 4 mismatched studs“

“Life is full of tough choices but this stud set isn’t one! Our Disney Princess Little Mermaid Earring Set features your favorite under the sea friends– Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder, and Ariel’s Dinglehopper! Embellished with vibrant stones, this is a set you’ll definitely want to be a part of your world!

Cubic zirconia stones

Sterling silver posts and butterfly backings

Approx. 7mm length

Includes 4 mismatched studs”

“Adorned with beautiful, eye-catching crystals; the Disney Princess Cinderella Earring Set is the magical piece your wardrobe needs. This earring set brings the classic fairytale to life featuring Cinderella, her glass slipper, Fairy Godmother’s carriage and Jaq. No need to worry about what happens when the clock strikes midnight as this dazzling set is perfect for any occasion and adds the perfect touch of magic to any outfit.

Cubic zirconia stones

Sterling silver posts and butterfly backings

Approx. 7mm length

Includes 4 mismatched studs“

“Perfect for the ultimate Disney fan, our Disney Princess Snow White Earring Set features your favorite elements from the classic film. This set includes a dainty Snow White in her blue and yellow dress, the Magic Mirror, a dazzling blue bird, and the iconic apple. You’ll become the fairest of them all in this earring set!

Cubic zirconia stones

Sterling silver posts and butterfly backings

Approx. 7mm length

Include 4 mismatched studs“

Beauty and the Beast is coming January 10th along with other characters from the film!

Belle, Beast and the Magic Mirror:

Chip, Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, and Cogsworth:

The site also offers free shipping on orders over $100 and Afterpay and Klarna are also available.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!