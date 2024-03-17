Gina Carano Speaks Out About Firing From Star Wars







Gina Carano, known to “Star Wars” fans as the actress who played Cara Dune in “The Mandalorian,” is speaking out about her lawsuit against Disney, the harassment she faced online, and how it has impacted her career.

Recently, the actress was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about the situation and how it has impacted her life.

In 2021, Carano was fired from the “Star Wars” franchise, and she found out about it via social media as neither Lucasfilm nor Disney let her know. Then, she was dropped by her agency, UTA, and the law firm she used, Ziffren Brittenham.

Leading up to her firing, Carano faced months of harassment for not putting pronouns in her bio on Twitter. She was threatened and harassed for weeks over her refusal to be bullied into posting pronouns. Meanwhile, many of her co-stars and other Lucasfilm employees and writers did not have pronouns in their bios at that time either.

According to Carano, Pedro Pascal told her to put “#transrights” in her bio so they would go away. She did not saying, “He was telling me, ‘Just put #transrights in your feed. Do it, and they’ll leave you alone.’ ” She didn’t do as he said “because that’s not my style, to hashtag anything. I’m also not going to put #TrumpsRights.”

By not doing so, Carano faced weeks of abuse, and no one from Lucasfilm stopped it.

However, when other actresses faced issues like Moses Ingram and Kristina Arielle, the Star Wars Twitter account defended them.

Lucasfilm, who defended other women but did nothing to help Carano during months of harassment, put out a statement calling her “abhorrent.“

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Sadly, she was treated differently, given that the part about Cara Dune was explicitly written with her in mind.

According to Carano, when she met with Jon Favreau, he “… explained that he was working on a Star Wars TV series and had created a part with Carano in mind. She was the first actor he was meeting with on the project.”

Throughout the abuse, Carano got no help from Disney as other women did. Finally, she posted “boop/bop/beep” instead of pronouns in her bio, which escalated. She said that she did it because she was fed up with the constant bullying and harassment, “I was just fed up. So I was like, ‘Fine, I’ll put something in my bio: ‘boop/bop/beep.’ I thought it was cute, like R2-D2.”

After the issues on Twitter, Carano was put through “reeducation” training with two transgender members of GLADD:

“It was a lovely conversation. They said, ‘Oh, darling, I’m so sorry you stepped on a land mine.’ I listened to them, and they listened to me. It was sweet and it was fun, even.”

After her “reeducation,” she was supposed to submit an apology for not putting pronouns in her bio, while other Lucasfilm employees also didn’t.

“You know, one of those statements that almost makes you roll your eyes.. HR wanted her publicists to craft it; she offered to write her own. After several days of back-and-forth edits, Lucasfilm ultimately felt the final statement wasn’t contrite enough and abandoned the effort.”

But it wasn’t over. After that, she was told to do “media training.” The woman came to her house and behaved in this way:

“She kept her sunglasses on, came into my house, and sat all the way across the room.” Eventually, Carano got her to move to the couch, “and then we started talking normally. She said something I found very interesting. She said, ‘It’s not what you say — it’s how it’s interpreted. You’re giving very logical responses to an emotional reaction.”



After that was over, there were targeted campaigns for months trying to get her fired. But they finally fired her over a historically accurate tweet about the Holocaust and people hating each other enough to allow the atrocities to happen because they were taught to hate their neighbors over religious differences. Her concern was that political differences were leading people down the path of hatred towards each other again.

She explained why she posted it, saying it “just made sense — don’t hate your neighbor. Before the Nazis were as powerful as they became, you had to make it OK to hate the person next to you. That’s how we get to dangerous places. And history does repeat itself.”

After her firing, she faced issues with her career, and she still can’t believe it’s all because of her posting a response after constant bullying saying, “Boop/bop/beep?’ Seriously? This was the start of the end for me? A 20-year career, the blood, sweat and tears of fighting? I never compromised myself for a job. I never ended in a bad situation where I did anything inappropriate. I had a clean and clear climb to where I got to and was going to just keep going. And boop/bop/beep was that harmful?”

She is now trying to move on and get back to work. “You won’t find a perfect person in me, but you will find a person who was doing her absolute best under one of the most aggressive unnecessary cancellations in Hollywood history. This has been one of the toughest growth spurts of my life, and I don’t plan on wasting what I have learned.”

Carano has recently filed a lawsuit against Disney over the statement they posted saying she was “denigrating people based on their cultural & religious identities” and called her “abhorrent & unacceptable.”

When asked how much money would make her happy, she said it wasn’t about the money but about clearing her name, saying

“I know this might sound odd. But I’m not thinking about that. I’m thinking about clearing my name. I’m thinking about finally being healthier and having this monkey off my back and telling my story and just getting on with my life. Finally.“