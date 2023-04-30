Disney’s Villains Shine In This Series Of Busts







Remember when Disney’s animated movies had villains? Memorable villains. Ones that were iconic not only in their design but in their methods and voice acting. These days, the main baddie of a Disney film is some form of generational struggle or forgettable generic “oh, he was the bad guy all along” nonsense. Where are the iconic antagonists?!

While we may not see the revival of the classic Disney villain soon, the legends of the past have been immortalized in a new series of busts from Beast Kingdom. Similar to the statues we covered earlier this month, the Disney Villains Series captures five icons of Disney’s golden era and renaissance:

“Ursula,” who tricked Little Mermaid into signing a contract that required a true love’s kiss to become human forever

“Hades,” who was in the shadow of Hercules when he was a child and also the god that Hades desires to destroy

“The Evil Queen,” who carefully cooked the poisoned apple for Snow White

“Maleficent,” who imprisoned the castle with thorny vines after Aurora fell into a coma

“Cruella,” dressed in her favorite fur coat and fashionable handbag, ready for domination with her dogs

The busts are made of PVC and ABS. Each is given an antique bronze look and is priced at $35.99. They’re expected to ship in November.

