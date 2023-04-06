New Disney Statues: The Evil Queen & Three Princesses







A new statue of the Evil Queen from Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs returns to the Master Craft series. Decked out in her iconic black and purple royal attire, Queen Grimhilde is possibly the most well-known of the evil stepmothers in Disney’s 100 years of animated classics.

Queen Grimhilde stands over 16″ tall. The base is themed after the magic mirror and features a numbered plaque. Unfortunately, only 3,000 of these statues will be made. Although the figure is quite large, it’s priced at a reasonable $249.99. Expect The Evil Queen to arrive next February.

While she may not have been the “fairest of them all” according to the magic mirror, she’ll always be my favorite classic female villain. The Evil Queen is super hot, and her willingness to destroy her beauty to see a plan through hits the right spot in my book.

If Queen Grimhilde isn’t your style, or you’re just a Disney Princess fan, Beast Kingdom has three new collectibles you’ll enjoy.

The new series of plaster-style busts pay homage to classic Disney Princesses. Snow White, Princess Aurora, and Cinderella make up the first wave of this series.

Each collectible measures about 15.2cm tall. They’re made from PVC and ABS. Expect these to arrive in November 2023.

“Here she is seen wearing her classic purple gown with a black and red cloak made of real fabric and holds the poisoned apple that she uses for Snow White. The intricate sculpture captures the deep and evil spirit of the Queen, and the base features symbols such as the poisoned apple, magic mirror, and a snake that represents her viciousness.”

“Taking inspiration from Roman sculptures, the elegant statues standing at six inches perfectly suites the Disney princess subject.”

[Source: Beast Kingdom]