Maleficent Gets The Premium Doll Treatment From Mattel







Out of the 100 years of Disney, there is only one villain who stands above all the others. She didn’t have a catchy song or anything like that to cement her as one of the most wondrous baddies in animation history. No, it was her design, voice, and wickedness that made Maleficent Disney’s perfect queen of evil.

Mattel must be just as in love with Maleficent as the rest of us because the genuine star of Sleeping Beauty is getting the premium treatment in the Darkness Descends Series. This line of premium dolls is intended to be designed by fashion experts and is so display-worthy that even I may get one.

The reimagining of Maleficent comes to us from lead product designer Carina Bilz. Rather than producing a doll capturing the Mistress of All Evil’s look throughout most of the movie, Bilz explored Maleficent’s appearance as she transforms during the 1959 classic.

With lots of deep purples, glowing yellows, and fiery greens, Bliz has put in toy form the exact moment when Maleficent calls on all of the powers of Hell.

Of course, this sort of attention to detail and intricate design comes at a price. $150, to be exact. You’d better have those credit cards ready soon because Maleficent will launch on April 28th at 9 AM PST. Orders are limited to two per customer.

Photo Credit: Mattel Creations

“Our design team set out to create the most spellbinding version of Maleficent you’ve ever seen. The result captures both the fiendish fairy and fire-breathing dragon elements of her evil essence.”

“Maleficent’s iridescent wings feature astoundingly intricate scales, much like the ones embossed on her purple vinyl dress. She also stands tall in fierce dragon-claw heels.”

Here are some of the features of Mattel’s upcoming doll:

Charmeuse sleeves cut like flame edges with rising ombre flame print

Layered chiffon in transitioning green tones with flame edges also gives an ombre effect

Dragon scale embossing on purple vinyl dress

Iridescent wings with wash finish bring out dragon scale details

Fade-to-green transparent effect on her legs represents her being engulfed by flames

Luminous green dragon-claw heels accentuate her transformation

Comes with her staff and her beloved crow turned to stone

Doll stands 13″ tall with shoes and headdress on (11.5″ bare feet to top of head)

What do you think of the wicked fairy’s design? Will you be ordering one on launch day? Let us know below!

[Source: Mattel Creations]