Disney Under Apple: Top 5 Ways Things Could Improve







nLast year, upon Bob Iger’s return to the Walt Disney Company, the CEO said he had no plans to sell off any part of the business. However, with the parks seeing a downturn in attendance and multiple movies failing to recoup production costs, a sale to Apple may start to look more inviting.

Would allowing the Mac and iPhone maker to run the Walt Disney Company be a bad idea? Possibly, but it could also lead to a renaissance. Let’s look at the Top 10 things Apple could do to improve things.

#5 – Bob Iger Is Out For Good

There’s no way Tim Cook would want to share a leadership role with Bob Iger. While Cook has always felt like he lives and breathes Apple, Iger has come off as an opportunist.

The Disney CEO knew that IPs were being oversaturated. It was apparent before his departure, but he appeared not to care until he returned to the company. Meanwhile, even when Apple enters shaky waters, Cook has been a stable leader.

I imagine the first meeting between the two if a merger were approved to end with Iger walking out with a final paycheck and never looking back.

#4 – Reinvigorating Existing Attractions

It’s no secret that many classic Walt Disney World attractions are showing their age. Instead of shutting them down to make room for another Marvel-themed coaster or a hand-me-down from a foreign park, Apple’s engineers could provide new ways for us to interact with our favorite rides.

Instead of adding lots of projection screens, incorporate Apple technology. The Apple Vision Pro could add more happy haunts to the Haunted Mansion with augmented reality. Maybe it adds a new element of adventure to the Jungle Cruise by overlaying scenes featuring Trader Sam or the mischievous monkeys.

This new technology could be used as a separate E-Ticket addon, allowing guests to experience more but increasing the base admission costs. Heck, if you already own the piece of expensive tech, you get the bonuses for free!

This isn’t to disparage Imagineers. However, sometimes a shakeup is needed to get teams out of tunnel vision that develops when working inside such a closed-off eco-system.

#3 – Disney+ Is Out Apple TV Is In

The buyout would probably lead to the elimination of Disney+, with all of the company’s entertainment media now encapsulated in an Apple TV+ subscription. This would help Apple reach a much wider audience because the Mouse’s streaming service currently sits at triple the number of paying customers. As of last year, Apple TV+ had 50 million subs, while Disney+ had just under 160 million in Q2 2023.

I predict no content will be cut, but various internal production companies will be consolidated. Pixar and Disney animation teams would merge. Lucasfilm would be dissolved or licensed to one of Apple’s production partners like A24 and Skydance Animation. Live-action remakes would be put on hold.

Rather than letting one writers’ room hoard the keys to a galaxy far, far away, let anyone and everyone make Star Wars stories! Clearly, Disney didn’t care about canon or cohesive plots during the Sequel Trilogy, so why start now?

#2 – Finally Making The Fifth Gate Happen!

We have been waiting for Walt Disney World to expand since Animal Kingdom opened in 1998. We’ve seen the older parks renovate various sections of existing real estate. Still, Universal will launch a whole new attraction-heavy Epic Universe soon in the middle of Orlando.

What does Disney have to draw guests back after Super Mario World lures away the tourist dollars? Not a lot. Galaxy’s Edge isn’t getting bigger or better. One or two new mediocre attractions a year aren’t going to cut it. We need a whole new park!

Apple could fast-track a new land while also placating Ron DeSantis because something needs to be done quickly. To accomplish this, Apple should to the route Steve Jobs did with the original iPhone: pit multiple teams against each other to create the most incredible product.

Before we know it, we’ll get a proper Star Wars theme park with all the bells and whistles cut from Galaxy’s Edge.

#1 – A Disney Parks iPhone App That Works!

If there’s one thing I could hope for if Apple buys Disney is that we’ll finally get a My Disney Experience app that functions properly on the iPhone. I want just one trip to Walt Disney World to go smoothly without the app being a cluster #%* of inefficiency and bugs.

On multiple trips, we’ve encountered issues with our passes not syncing and being totally unable to get Genie+ to work. This has been an ongoing issue for years, even before Disney added the “pay as you play” Genie B.S.

Undoubtedly, Apple would ensure that any Disney-linked app would run flawlessly for guests in the parks (until the disastrous day it doesn’t).

You know what? Screw it. Apple confiscates your phone at the front gate and issues you a Disney-branded iPhone preloaded with the money they can get you to pay during your stay. Yes, the smartphone is already linked to your bank account and all credit cards and is actively refinancing your house so that you can go on six rides across four parks during your three-day stay!

This is an opinion piece based on speculation.