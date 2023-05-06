Deadpool 3 & Thunderbolts To Start Filming Despite Writer’s Strike







As we speak Hollywood is facing massive production issues following the recent strike from the Writers Guild of America. Multiple film and television projects are either delayed or on hold due to the protest.



Recently Marvel was forced to delay their upcoming reboot of Blade amidst the ordeal. That, along with other production issues involving the original director leaving and massive rewrites is just another sign of the film’s troubled production history.







But despite all of this at least two Marvel films will still be moving forward despite the strike. According to a report both the third installment of the Deadpool franchise and the anti-hero team-up film Thunderbolts are set to start filming soon. Deadpool 3 is set to start filming in May with Thunderbolts later in June.



Deadpool 3 is set to be the third and potentially final installment of the popular Ryan Reynolds series with Hugh Jackman back one last time (again) as Wolverine. Thunderbolts will see various former Marvel villains and anti-heroes team up for the greater good.



The reason for the productions moving forward likely points to the projects already having finished or near-finished scripts. While it was previously reported that Thunderbolts went through a massive rewrite it is likely that a final script was turned in to make the filming schedule.







However, despite the protests, Disney is insisting that showrunners and writer-producers continue their work. This may not affect all writers under the Disney umbrella, only certain branches. But it may at some point come to affect Marvel Studios and their various shows and films in production.



Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already having some major hiccups and Disney cannot afford to delay any more of their projects with Phase Five already having been extended and Phase Six even more so.



Will the writers’ strike deal heavy damage to the MCU? Only time will tell.



Source: comicbook.com