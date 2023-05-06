The Marvel Blade Movie Delayed Due to the Writers Strike







As expected, the writers strike has led to more Marvel movie delays for Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like “Blade.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the adjacent Sony versions of Marvel have experienced their fair share of production delays. With such a massive plan and many moving parts, any delays hurt the entire operation. With the Disney+ Marvel shows integrating with the cinema releases, the Marvel process moves as fast as the slowest component.

The Marvel “Blade” movie faces a shutdown before it even starts. Based on numerous reports, Marvel Studios is pushing back production on “Blade” starring Mahershala Ali after pre-production ended due to the writers strike. Reportedly, Marvel just hired Nic Pizzolatto to pen the script. Since he was just hired but unable to work, the studio felt it best to push production on filming till the script was ready.

Production for “Blade” was expected to start in Atlanta soon to prepare for a Sept. 2024 release. Based on a lack of knowledge about the length of the writers’ strike, this new 2024 date might get pushed back also.

Marvel Blade Delays

The Marvel “Blade” reboot has faced delays before. Previously, the “Blade” movie moved from a scheduled 2023 release date to September 2024. This happened apparently due to the previous director, Bassam Tarig, leaving the project a few months before filming was supposed to start. With a new director, Yann Demange, and a brand-new writer, Pizzolatto, taking over scripts, they ran out of time before the strike to complete their work to start production on “Blade.”

This version of Marvel’s “Blade” faces many obstacles before fans see this vampire killing machine in action. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are left with many questions.

How will this delay impact the phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will this delay the rise of Kit Harrington as the Black Knight in the MCU? Since rumors indicate the Black Knight character had a minimal role in the “Blade” reboot, will this eliminate the Black Knight factor? Will the post-credit scene in “Eternals” function as a link never paid off by the MCU? Will this aspect of the MCU simply be cut out and added later?

Marvel has many other pieces to implement before dealing with this setback. With other potential Hollywood industry strikes potentially happening as contracts run out, this delay for “Blade” could last far longer than anyone imagined initially.