Marvel’s Thunderbolts Undergoing Massive Rewrites







Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten off to a rocket start with the box office disappointment of its first film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film barely crossing half a billion worldwide when almost every Marvel film pre-COVID-19 made close to one billion.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is tracking to bring in less than its predecessor and The Marvels is being heavily mocked online. Now it appears another film in the fifth phase, Thunderbolts, is apparently having production troubles as well.

The Thunderbolts are a group of former villains and anti-heroes from the Marvel comics, somewhat similar to DC’s Suicide Squad. The film is set to feature multiple characters from recent Marvel films and television shows who were once antagonists but are now forced to fight for good.

The team consists of Winter Solder, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and Black Widow (Yelena Belova). The team will be under the command of President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Now played by Harrison Ford following the real-life death of actor William Hurt in 2022).

Despite the film currently being set for a 2024 release date it appears that the project has hit its first big production snag as the script for the film is being completely rewritten.

Apparently, the film’s original script focused too heavily on the characters from the 2021 Marvel prequel film Black Widow while other characters got lost in the fold or weren’t focused on enough. It would have felt more like a follow-up to Black Widow rather than its own thing.

Recently director Jake Schreier brought on the showrunner for The Beef Lee Sung Jin to be the new head writer for the script. In a recent interview with Variety Jin had this to say about the script:

“I’m rewriting it. It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.”

With the production of the film hitting a snag this early perhaps we might see the film get pushed back to a later date like so many other Marvel projects before.

Source: Bounding Into Comics