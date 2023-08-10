Damon Lindelof Says Picketing Is More Fun That Writing For Star Wars







The WGA strike is still going strong with no clear end in sight. Hollywood productions across the board are being halted. This, along with the SAG strike, is causing some real trouble for the major studios, especially Disney.



Among the crown of protestors is screenwriter Damon Lindelof. Known for writing the popular television series Lost alongside J. J. Abrams, as well as 2009’s Star Trek and its 2013 sequel Star Trek: Into Darkness, and most recently, the 2019 HBO series Watchmen.







Lindelof was originally tasked with co-writing the upcoming untitled Daisy Ridley Star Wars film, which would possibly serve as Episode X of the franchise. He, alongside co-writer Justin Britt-Gobson, left the project in late 2022 over “creative differences.”







Now months after the outing, he, alongside Britt-Gibson, was part of the picket line outside of Disney’s offices in Burbank, California. The Hollywood Reporter was able to get a few words from the former Star Wars writer. He said:



“Ninety-nine days of steps under my belt, and I don’t know if there’s any end in sight, but I’m feeling good, strong, convinced, and unified. Justin and I wrote a Star Wars movie together, and picketing Disney is a lot more fun than writing a Star Wars movie.“



Britt-Gibson then added a few words of his own:



“This will not be in vain. This will be done so we have a better future for writers, for actors, for everybody out here on the line. Strike the Empire back!“



The amount of seemingly negative comments towards their former employer shows that they are not quite over the experience. It could be sour grapes, or it could be a commentary on how upended Lucasfilm is.



When your writers claim that protesting is more fun than making a Star Wars movie, you know something is going on behind the curtain.



Source: comicbook.com