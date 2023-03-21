RUMOR: Damon Lindelof & Justin Britt-Gibson Exit Star Wars







With Disney’s mass reorganization following the return of former CEO Bob Iger, many projects that had previously been greenlit are now either being shelved or outright canceled. Lucasfilm, specifically Star Wars, was one of those branches affected by the cuts. Now a new rumor says that more people are leaving.

Film projects from Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige were all reportedly being shelved. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was virtually killed off when she exited the project following “creative differences.” Kevin Feige’s project had very little known about its story.

But now it appears that another Star Wars film project is in trouble. Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, writers for the rumored upcoming Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Star Wars film, have apparently exited the project.

According to the report, Lindelof and Britt-Gibson turned in a draft for the script in mid-February and parted ways shortly afterward. A new writer has been hired to take their place, but their identity is currently unknown. No apparent reason was given for the departure.

A rumor from last Autumn indicated that the film would take place after The Rise of Skywalker and would essentially set up a new trilogy following Rey, making it Episode X. But due to the mixed reaction to the ending of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, they may be rethinking that strategy.

Despite all of this Obaid-Chinoy’s Star Wars film is still set for a December 2025 release and will potentially start a biannual release alongside the Avatar films. That is, if it doesn’t see the chopping block as well.

With all these reorganization and product spending cuts, we may see other Star Wars projects like Taika Waititi’s film and Rain Johnson’s trilogy officially get the axe. Only time will tell if these choices were for the better.

Source: comicbook.com