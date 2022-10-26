RUMOR: Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars Project Could Be Episode X



Ever since the end of Disney’s Sequel Trilogy in 2019 the Star Wars name hasn’t quite felt the same. Despite a strong beginning in 2015 with The Force Awakens and the 2016 spin-off Rogue One it was 2017’s The Last Jedi that seemingly split the fanbase. 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker tried to bring fans back while also trying to please newer fans, but in the end neither side was satisfied.







While there has been some hope for Star Wars with a handful of projects lead by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni other projects have been having issues on both the creative and developmental sides; Most notably the film side of things.



Recently it has been reported that Damon Lindelof, co-creator of the hit series Lost (alongside J.J. Abrams) and creative head for HBO’s Watchmen is currently working on an unannounced Star Wars related project at Lucasfilm with Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said to be directing.





ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



But now in a recent rumor it is said that water Justin Britt-Gibson (Known for The Strain) will be penning the script alongside Lindelof, and that the story for the film will be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, indicating it could be Episode X.



If these rumors are true, that the story will be set after Rise of Skywalker, it isn’t known what characters and/or actors would return to the franchise. John Boyega has openly said he has no interest in returning, both Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver seem to have little interest, but surprisingly Oscar Issac has said he’d be open to returning.



Again this is all currently speculation, and with the amount of canceled Star Wars projects there are the likelihood of seeing this happen is somewhat small. But if it is true I doubt many people would be interested in a film helmed by the guy who made one of HBO’s lowest rated shows (at least from an audience perspective).



