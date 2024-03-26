YouTuber Jack Doherty Has Been Banned From Walt Disney World







Content creator/YouTuber/social media “influencer” Jack Doherty has added Disney’s parks to the list of people, places, and things he has annoyed. The professional nuisance found himself trespassed from Walt Disney World yesterday.

Via Doherty’s TikTok and Instagram, he announced he was being removed from Disney property. A Sheriff’s deputy can be seen by his side writing up either the trespass order or some other paperwork:

“Alright, guys. I’m getting trespassed from Disney right now. Literally, I was only in there for a couple of hours, and now I can’t go back. So…“

Jack Doherty thanks the deputy for her time, takes the paperwork from her, and walks off camera.

This isn’t the only time Doherty’s actions have faced repercussions. According to TMZ, the YouTuber is being sued because his bodyguard, Kane Kongg, punched Chase Gardella, allegedly unprovoked.

Jack Doherty isn’t the first notable YouTuber to be booted from Walt Disney World. Adam the Woo also got booted from Mouseland and Universal Studios Orlando.

Influencers and bloggers (yes, I know we technically fit into that category) have been an issue at Florida theme parks for some time. What used to be mostly relegated to media events has turned into an everyday thing, with people taking selfies and recording everything going on at Walt Disney World and Universal.

While those of us who go to the parks to cover new rides, shows, and the like get in and out without making ourselves the center of attention, influencers think they’re the main attraction. I cannot count how often someone with a GoPro strapped to their body has run into me while feigning excitement over things like Mickey ears or cupcakes.

Have you ever had a negative experience with a YouTuber or social media influence at Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando? Let us know!

[Source: TikTok]

[Source: TMZ]