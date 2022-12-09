XFL Teams Reveal Uniforms For 2023 Season

The this iteration of the XFL Pro Football League (Now backed by Disney and ESPN) will be making its long awaited kickoff in February of next year.



A few weeks ago the official team names and logos were revealed to the public:



– Arlington Renegades (Arlington, Texas) (Formerly the Dallas Renegades)

– D.C. Defenders (Washington D.C.)

– Huston Roughnecks (Huston, Texas)

– Orlando Guardians (Orlando, Florida) (Formerly the New York Guardians)

– San Antonio Brahmas (San Antonio, Texas) (New franchise)

– Seattle Sea Dragons (Seattle, Washington) (Formerly the Seattle Dragons)

– St. Louis Battlehawks (St. Louis, Missouri)

– Vegas Vipers (Las Vegas, Nevada) (Formerly the Tampa Bay Vipers)







However following the announcement we were told to wait on the officially designs for the team uniforms.



Well now that wait is over as multiple XFL teams (via their social media accounts) have revealed the official uniforms.

An ode to you, our city, and our history. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/u6xzYIipZF — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) December 7, 2022

This is Seattle.

Where the calm meets this storm.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/s4iQXWcXDP — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) December 7, 2022

St. Louis: Ready to attack when the time comes.

The time… Is now. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/I9MH9rZwTL — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) December 7, 2022





We even got a video from the company’s owner and co-CEO Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” going over each uniform





Exciting day unveiling our NEW @XFL2023 uniforms by our official XFL partners @UnderArmour @ProjectRock



I’ve known @DanyGarciaCo since I was 18yrs old and years later, here we are 🙏🏾



Thank you to our great partners @Disney & @ESPN for the aligned vision. #grateful #54 pic.twitter.com/DnqWCytpqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 8, 2022

Since the announcement many fans have compared the uniforms to their 2020 and 2001 counterparts.







Despite remaining fairly similar there are a few changes. The most divisive change being the Seattle team which has gone from a mixture of white and blue to a bright orange. Many fans online have expressed their disappointment and have compared them to the NFL’s Denver Broncos.



They have responded to the backlash via twitter replying to critics:

Nah, these helmets are sick… Trust the process — Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) December 7, 2022

Whatever the case fans are looking excited for the XFL’s return. This will be the first time in history we will see Pro American Football from lasting for nearly a calendar year from September 2022 (NFL) to July of 2023 (USFL) (With the XFL sandwiched in between).



What do you think of the new uniforms? How long do you think this version of the XFL will last? Do you think they stand a chance against the USFL?