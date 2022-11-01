XFL Announces Team Names And Logos For 2023 Season

The XFL is set to kickoff for the third time this coming February after two previous iterations. The first was in 2001 and was considered a failure lasting only a single season. The second time was in 2020, despite a strong start the early-2020 outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the league to cease operations after only five weeks.



After much anticipation the team names and logos for the eight teams for the league have finally been revealed:





– Arlington Renegades (Arlington, Texas)

– D.C. Defenders (Washington D.C.)

– Huston Roughnecks (Huston, Texas)

– Orlando Guardians (Orlando, Florida)

– San Antonio Brahmas (San Antonio, Texas)

– Seattle Sea Dragons (Seattle, Washington)

– St. Louis Battlehawks (St. Louis, Missouri)

– Vegas Vipers (Las Vegas, Nevada)







A few changes from the 2020 lineup. The Renegades were moved from Dallas to Arlington, the Vipers moved from Tampa Bay to Las Vegas and the Guardians movie from New York to Orlando. The Seattle Dragons and now the ‘Sea Dragons’ and The Los Angelas Wildcats have been erased and replaced by the Brahmas in San Antonio.







Some of the new XFL locations were once home to the XFL’s sister league, the AAF, from 2019. Those cities being Orlando and San Antonio.







It should also be noted that both Orlando and Las Vegas have not had an XFL team since 2001. The only cities that haven’t had an XFL Team since the original are Birmingham, Chicago, Memphis and San Fransisco.







The League is hoping to finally get things right this time around. The vision of the XFL began nearly 22 years ago, and with a major TV deal with ESPN/Disney and with potential support from the NFL who knows, maybe third time’s a charm?



The only obstacle in the XFL’s way is the recently relaunched USFL which began playing this past April. The battle for Spring Football dominance is about to begin.



What team(s) will you root for?