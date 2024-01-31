X-Men Director Thinks Deadpool 3 will “Save the Whole Marvel Universe.”







Argylle and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn has some praise for Deadpool 3. However, the positivity regards how the third film will save the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While speaking to Brobible’s Post-Credit Podcast, Vaughn thinks that the introduction of Ryan Reynold’s mutant mercenary and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be just the kick in the pants the MCU needs:

“That’s going to be the jolt… the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe.“

Vaughn is probably right. His X-Men film reinvigorated the franchise after X3 left fans wanting. Also, he managed to make the spy genre great again with the Kingsman series. Deadpool 3 is being directed by Shawn Levy, who had previously helmed Stranger Things and another Ryan Reynolds project, Free Guy.

I spoke to Levy while I was on the Stranger thing set in 2016, and his enthusiasm for the material he is working with is genuine. So, I’d have to agree with Vaughn in his prediction that the MCU could see redemption thanks to the Merc with a Mouth and Logan.

From the various set photos we’ve seen, Deadpool 3 is going for a more significant scope than the previous two films. It will be full of cameos and lots of jokes at 20th Century Fox’s expense. Some of those jabs are probably going to be well deserved if you’re familiar with the uphill battle it was to get not only Deadpool made but also the X-Men franchise.

Since The Marvels introduced the Fox-Universe’s Beast into the MCU, Deadpool 3 will be the official jumping-off point for Mutants to be more prominent franchise members. However, will the two be able to coexist?

[Source: Brobible]