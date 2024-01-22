Wolverine, Dogpool, and Two Deadpools Spotted on Set of Sequel!

Deadpool 3 could be the best thing to happen to the Fox / MCU franchises in a long time. We’ll finally get to see Wolverine in a more comic-accurate costume and … multiple versions of Deadpool?!
Multiverse Analysis posted multiple set photos (via Bav Media / MailOnline), showing off Dogpool and an unmasked “handsome” version of Wade Wilson. This Deadpool appears to be sporting long hair, a man-bun, and a much more expensive-looking costume than his counterpart.
I’m not sure if this unscarred Deadpool is a reference to something specific from the character’s history. Given the nature of the films, this version of Wade is probably the “perfect” incarnation of the character. He is most likely a colossal jerk, too.
Seeing the two side-by-side, I’d like to see Wade 1 take Wade 2’s costume. It would be nice to see him in a brighter, more comic book-styled outfit for a change.
There has been a lot of “drama” surrounding the second sequel. It’s hard to tell what’s fact and what’s the typical YouTuber garbage.
Years ago, getting the first film off the ground was already a struggle for Ryan Reynolds. Rumors are that Disney may be trying to force a square peg into a round hole by making Deadpool more homogeneous, like the current MCU.
Without Reynolds’ passion for the project, we probably would have never seen a proper Deadpool movie, and we would have been left with the trainwreck that was “Deadpool” in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Since Disney loves to tamper even when a movie or series is mostly complete, who knows what’s in store for the Merc with a mouth? Should the Fox X-Men universe even be tied into the MCU, even if by something as lazy as the multiverse?
