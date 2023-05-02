Win A Journey Aboard The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser!







Disney wants you to spend a few nights aboard the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The company has even started sweepstakes on shopDisney, offering up one heck of a vacation package.

The prize is actually quite attractive. Not only do you get two nights aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, but a lot of collectibles are thrown in:

2-night voyage aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for up to four (4) persons

3-night stay at a Walt Disney World® Resort hotel for up to four (4) persons

Resort hotel for up to four (4) persons Up to four (4) 3-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option

(1) CSL Portrait Experience for up to four (4) persons consisting of a 30-minute session

(1) excursion to the Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge®

(1) Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

(1) Maul (Shadow Collection) Legacy LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

(1) Darth Sidious Legacy LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

(1) Reforged Skywalker LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

(1) $500 Disney Gift Card to help you prepare for your galactic adventure

Up to four (4) roundtrip coach airfares (if Winner resides outside of a 250 mile radius of the Walt Disney World® Resort) subject to possible layovers

From now until May 31st, you can enter to win once a day. You’ll need to have a Disney account for a chance to win. No purchases are necessary. So, you don’t have to drown yourself in Star Wars merchandise.

The official rules for the sweepstakes can be found here. And before you ask, you cannot ask for the cash equivalent:

“Prize is not redeemable for cash or transferable. No substitutions will be allowed, except as set forth in these Official Rules and at Sponsor’s sole discretion, a Prize of comparable or equal value will be provided.”

However, if you don’t win a free trip aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, sign up for a Disney Visa card, and you can get 30% off your voyage!

I’ll gladly take all the lightsabers except for the reforged Skywalker one. Would you be willing to spend hours stuck inside the Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know below.

[Source: shopDisney]