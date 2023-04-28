Disney Offers 30% Off Galactic Starcruiser To Disney Visa Cardholders –Still Too Much







Disney is making yet another attempt to fill up their overpriced Star Wars LARPing hotel. This time Disney Visa Cardholders can book select dates at 30% off. Available dates run from May 1 through Sept. 16, 2023. May 4 is still not sold out. Almost every available date that has been available for months is still available.

Available Voyage Dates Are:

May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29, and 31, 2023

June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26, and 28, 2023

July 2, 8, 10, 22, 24, and 30, 2023

Aug. 3, 13, and 29, 2023

Sept. 8 and 16, 2023

The offer is only on new reservations and can’t be combined with any other offer.

You must use your Disney Visa card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit, and it’s limited to one cabin per Disney® Visa® Cardmember. Disney® Visa® Cardmember must stay in the cabin.

It also excludes the higher-priced Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites.

Here is the availability chart as of today. Remember, some dates have been blocked out for a while as Disney tried to push people to fill in other dates.

Disney has offered several discounts to various groups like Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, and Disney Cast Members. They’ve also offered a “deal” where you can save up to $700 on Disney Resort Hotels (almost exclusively Deluxe) if you book a stay and the Galactic Starcruiser experience.

The issue is the price. The $4,800-$6,000 starting price is far too high for what this experience is. Since ‘Star Wars’ is declining, the interest isn’t there either. Those who wanted to go went. Nothing new has been added, so there isn’t a reason for those people to return.

Maybe Disney needs to rethink and change the stays to offer shorter “excursions” or table service dining. The current iteration is not working.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.