Willow Actor Sues Disney For Injury Received On Set







Disney is facing yet another lawsuit; this time it’s by British actor Ralph Ineson, who played Knight Commander Ballantine on the Disney+ “Willow” show. According to the actor, he “fell awkwardly” while filming a nighttime fight scene in 2021, where he battled a giant ogre and hurt his shoulder. The shoot was for the episode “The Gales” and was being filmed at Dragon Studios in South Wales.

According to Deadline, Ineson is claiming that he has suffered permanent damage to his shoulder from that incident, and it has kept him from being able to perform other physical roles that would include horseback riding and fighting. Saying the injury has reduced the number of roles he can now take.

The Sun reported on the court filing that indicated Ineson had fallen, finished the scene, and then let the crew know he had suffered an injury.

“The claimant caught his right foot on the step, fell and landed awkwardly on his right arm. The claimant felt the immediate onset of pain. He did not want to ruin the shot, so he stoically kept quiet and waited until the end of the shot, another 20 seconds or so, before speaking up and saying he had suffered injury.”

Ineson is suing Disney for £150,000 (about $190k), claiming that liability is on the show’s producers who were “exerting pressure of filming to deadline” and they had not cleaned off the steps where the actor fell and was injured.

So far Disney has not given a defense against the actor’s claim yet.

“Willow” was the follow-up to the film of the same title from 1988. It lasted on Disney+ for just a few months before the studio canceled the show and then pulled it entirely from the Disney+ catalog.

Sources: The Sun, Deadline