Disney is Set To Pull Dozens of Disney+ and Hulu Titles Next Week Including Willow

Disney is set to remove dozens of shows from both Disney+ and Hulu next week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Last week, during Disney’s Q2 investors call, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told those listening that the removal of the shows could lead to a $1.5 billion – $1.8 billion write-off for the company.
Now we have a list of the shows that will be removed, and the recent ‘Willow’ series is among them. I just find that interesting, given that showrunner Jonathan Kasdan was telling the media that the show was just on a break and as Season 2 was still, possibly, maybe happening. I guess it was dead and not just “resting.”
‘Willow’ and other titles will be removed like David Zazlav did with HBO Max and many are wondering if Disney is going to take another page from Zazlav’s book and try to lease the shows to other streaming services to scrape back even more money.
Here is the reported list of titles being pulled:
America the Beautiful
Among the Stars
Artemis Fowl
Be Our Chef
Best In Dough
Best In Snow
The Big Fib
Big Shot
Black Beauty
Cheaper By the Dozen (2022)
Clouds
Diary of a Future President
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
Dollface
Earth To Ned
Everything’s Trash
Fairy Tale Weddings
Foodtastic
Harmonious Live
Howard
It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
Just Beyond
Little Demon
Love In The Time Of Corona
Maggie
Magic Camp
The Making Of Willow
The Mighty Ducks
More Than Robots
The Mysterious Benedict Society
The One And Only Ivan
Own the Room
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
Pick of the Litter
Pistol
The Premise
The Princess
The Quest
Rogue Trip
Rosaline
Shop Class
Stargirl
Stuntman
Super/Natural
Timmy Failure
Turner & Hooch
Weird But True
Willow
Wolfgang
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Y: The Last Man
Interestingly enough ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ was one of the titles mentioned in the potential class action lawsuit against Disney, Bob Chapek, Kareem Daniel, and Christine McCarthy. It was used as an example of how the defendants say Disney put Disney+ original content on other “legacy television networks” first to shift money around and make Disney+ appear more profitable.
This could just be the “first round of reductions:”
“In all, there are more than 30 shows that will be removed starting next week from the platforms in this first round of reductions. The titles, many of which are listed below, will vanish starting May 26.”
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.