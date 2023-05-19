Disney is Set To Pull Dozens of Disney+ and Hulu Titles Next Week Including Willow







Disney is set to remove dozens of shows from both Disney+ and Hulu next week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last week, during Disney’s Q2 investors call, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told those listening that the removal of the shows could lead to a $1.5 billion – $1.8 billion write-off for the company.

Now we have a list of the shows that will be removed, and the recent ‘Willow’ series is among them. I just find that interesting, given that showrunner Jonathan Kasdan was telling the media that the show was just on a break and as Season 2 was still, possibly, maybe happening. I guess it was dead and not just “resting.”

‘Willow’ and other titles will be removed like David Zazlav did with HBO Max and many are wondering if Disney is going to take another page from Zazlav’s book and try to lease the shows to other streaming services to scrape back even more money.

Here is the reported list of titles being pulled:

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Best In Dough

Best In Snow

The Big Fib

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper By the Dozen (2022)

Clouds

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Dollface

Earth To Ned

Everything’s Trash

Fairy Tale Weddings

Foodtastic

Harmonious Live

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Little Demon

Love In The Time Of Corona

Maggie

Magic Camp

The Making Of Willow

The Mighty Ducks

More Than Robots

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One And Only Ivan

Own the Room

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Pick of the Litter

Pistol

The Premise

The Princess

The Quest

Rogue Trip

Rosaline

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super/Natural

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird But True

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Y: The Last Man

Interestingly enough ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ was one of the titles mentioned in the potential class action lawsuit against Disney, Bob Chapek, Kareem Daniel, and Christine McCarthy. It was used as an example of how the defendants say Disney put Disney+ original content on other “legacy television networks” first to shift money around and make Disney+ appear more profitable.

This could just be the “first round of reductions:”

“In all, there are more than 30 shows that will be removed starting next week from the platforms in this first round of reductions. The titles, many of which are listed below, will vanish starting May 26.”

