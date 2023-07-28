Where Will The Hatbox Ghost Reside in Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion?







It’s not a surprise that Disney is bringing the Hatbox Ghost to Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion attraction in the Magic Kingdom. Now we know where he will be located in the ride.

In Disneyland, the Hatbox Ghost resides in the attic after we see Constance Hatchaway. In Walt Disney World, he will appear much sooner in the attraction.

Guests will be able to find him as they pass the Endless Hallway near the beginning of the ride. The Endless Hallway is located after the Escher-inspired steps and before we come to the Conservatory with the coffin.

Here’s what the Disney Parks Blog said:

“The Hatbox Ghost will appear to guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion. Guests will soon see temporary barriers materialize as we await his apparition.”

Disneyland originally had the Hatbox Ghost in 1969, but he was removed. Then, in 2015, he returned to the attraction with his head disappearing and reappearing in his hatbox. Now finally, Walt Disney World will be getting a version of this infamous character.

I’m kind of excited to see him. For now, here is a look at him in Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

Source: Disney Parks Blog