Where is The Dug Days Carl’s Date Short?







A little while back Disney announced that they were doing a new ‘Dug Days’ short on Disney+ called ‘Carl’s Date.’ The announcement was met with very mixed reactions, most of them being negative. ‘Carl’s Date’ was to release on February 10, 2023 but it never materialized.

Even today, Valentine’s Day, the short is still not available on Disney+. That could change as the day goes on, but it isn’t there as of 7:45 AM EST today. Personally I hope they don’t put it up today because unless he decides to not date, or it’s an episode honoring Ellie, it would be incredibly tacky to release that on February 14th. No matter what they do it’s going to be polarizing.

Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“In Pixar Animation Studios’ special short, “Carl’s Date,” Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.”

I have to wonder if the pushback changed Disney’s mind about the short? Most of the reception to the trailer was not good.

Many feel they should not replace Ellie:

How about releasing an actual short of Carl being a father to Russel and not completely disrespect his wife along with him being 90+ years old. — SpinosaurusStudios (@SpinosaurusYTP) February 10, 2023

Man I…I just can’t get behind this, he loved Ellie too much and he’s far too old to wanna remarry. He’s gonna live like 10 more years tops, and that’s being very optimistic — NanaBun (@TheWifeofNordic) February 10, 2023

disney fell off , real ones know he wouldn’t do this smh he loved that woman 😵‍💫 — michael (@_michaell24) February 9, 2023

the whole idea of the first movie is about him loving his wife endlessly and then disney made this sh*t — 𖤐 (@mooresojuplease) February 10, 2023

I am not interested in watching Carl dating again. — Chris Noeth (@ChrisNoeth) February 10, 2023

Noo no. I won’t tolerate this. Ellis was the love of his life. — La chica del Pórtico (@Lizzie_AR) February 10, 2023

Some feel that it’s fine:

Guys after a passing of a loved one it’s healthy to move on and not stay in the past. Finding love again after loss is hard but it’s healthy to do so. The whole point of the movie was to find your own adventures and move past old ways — 🌱Vin🌱 (@Vintin_tinni) February 13, 2023

It’s ok to move on from hearthbreak and seeing an elderly gentleman moving forward is a reminder that love will come to you after losing a loved one. — Ab-memoria (@abmemoria) February 10, 2023

The people saying he shouldn’t move on don’t get it. Ellie wanted him to “have a new adventure” because she wanted his life to continue on, even finding new love. — 🪐JJ (@earthtojj) February 13, 2023

After being at my grandpa’s wedding last year and seeing him happy again, I rather he be happy than worry about hurting the feelings of the woman he lost 4 years ago. Carl is his own person, and Ellie wrote what? Live your life. Move on. pic.twitter.com/zDSuyFdexy — Dari™ BARELY SAW ONEUS FEB 7TH (@koalachannie_) February 13, 2023

Either way the short has yet to materialize. No official explanation or release date has been given.

I just think it might create a problem for Disney in the fact that they heavily cash in on Carl and Ellie. By giving Carl a new person, it could hinder sales.

