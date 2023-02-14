Where is The Dug Days Carl’s Date Short?

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


A little while back Disney announced that they were doing a new ‘Dug Days’ short on Disney+ called ‘Carl’s Date.’  The announcement was met with very mixed reactions, most of them being negative. ‘Carl’s Date’ was to release on February 10, 2023 but it never materialized.

Even today, Valentine’s Day, the short is still not available on Disney+. That could change as the day goes on, but it isn’t there as of 7:45 AM EST today. Personally I hope they don’t put it up today because unless he decides to not date, or it’s an episode honoring Ellie, it would be incredibly tacky to release that on February 14th. No matter what they do it’s going to be polarizing.

Here is the synopsis for the episode:

In Pixar Animation Studios’ special short, “Carl’s Date,” Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.

I have to wonder if the pushback changed Disney’s mind about the short? Most of the reception to the trailer was not good.

Many feel they should not replace Ellie:

 

Some feel that it’s fine:

Either way the short has yet to materialize.  No official explanation or release date has been given.

I just think it might create a problem for Disney in the fact that they heavily cash in on Carl and Ellie. By giving Carl a new person, it could hinder sales.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

All Tweets belong to the accounts that posted them.


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.