Disney Is Now Sending Up’s Carl On A Date?!







Disney is going there? For their “Dug Days” show on Disney+ they are sending Carl on his first date since Ellie. Hopefully this is a story about Carl Fredricksen finding a new friend and not a new love interest.

“Dug Days: Carl’s Date” is going release on Disney+ February 10, 2023.

It is going to be a Pixar Animation special short:

“In Pixar Animation Studios’ special short, “Carl’s Date,” Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.”

I’m sure it’s going to be funny and cute, but you can not replace Ellie. I sincerely hope that will be the point of the whole thing. Given how Disney really pushes the Carl and Ellie merchandise and it’s proximity to Valentine’s Day, I’m hoping it’s just a gimmick to get people to watch.

I don’t think Disney / Pixar would actually replace Ellie, but if they did, may the Lord have mercy on their souls because the internet will rip them apart.

If Disney wanted to capitalize of Carl and Ellie they would be better off making a prequel show about them as children or when they were married. What would it have been like if they went on their adventure? Or life is the adventure.

