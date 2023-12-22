‘What If…?’ Season 2 Reunites Many MCU Actors on Disney+!







If the news that Howard the Duck would be getting some screen time in Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 wasn’t good enough, we’ve learned that several other MCU actors are returning to their iconic roles! Yes, even that beacon of charisma, Tessa Thompson!

Thanks to What’s On Disney Plus, we learned the full roster of actors who again decided to lend their talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some include longtime favorites who have been criminally underused in the live-action version of the franchise.

Here’s who is coming back in What If…? Season 2:

Josh Brolin

Benedict Cumberbatch

Kat Dennings

Michael Douglas

Idris Elba

Karen Gillan

Seth Green

Frank Grillo

Jeff Goldblum

Laurence Fishburne

Chris Hemsworth

Tom Hiddleston

Rachel House

Samuel L. Jackson

Jude Law

Elizabeth Olsen

Jeremy Renner

Sam Rockwell (HECK YEAH!)

Paul Rudd

Mark Ruffalo

Michael Rooker

Kurt Russell

Peter Serafinowicz

John Slattery

Cobie Smulders

Sebastian Stan

Tessa Thompson

Stanley Tucci

Taika Waititi

Rachel Weisz

Cate Blanchett

I would have expected Disney to use sound-a-likes for most of the cast to save money, but I was pretty wrong. Even Cate Blanchett is back as the Goddess of Death. Apparently, she got quite into the role even from the recording booth, according to Bryan Andrew, the series’ director:

“They’ve all been great. Cate Blanchett really sunk her teeth into this version of Hela we have. And, of course, Hayley Atwell as our Captain Carter—seeing that character go through what she goes through and keeps forging ahead—it’s amazing what Hayley brings to the table.

And we had Jon Favreau come in and do a couple of versions of Happy Hogan and it was a blast. He’s amazing and really went for it. I asked for some wacky stuff in our 1602-inspired episode and he delivered in a big way—so much fun.“

What If…? Season 2 kicked off with its first episode this week. Yes, it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy / Nova Corps episode with Howard the Duck. Over the next week, new episodes will be premiering. Check out our previous story for the rundown.

[Source: What’s On Disney Plus]