‘What If…?’ Season 2 Reunites Many MCU Actors on Disney+!

If the news that Howard the Duck would be getting some screen time in Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 wasn’t good enough, we’ve learned that several other MCU actors are returning to their iconic roles! Yes, even that beacon of charisma, Tessa Thompson!
Thanks to What’s On Disney Plus, we learned the full roster of actors who again decided to lend their talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some include longtime favorites who have been criminally underused in the live-action version of the franchise.
Here’s who is coming back in What If…? Season 2:
- Josh Brolin
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Kat Dennings
- Michael Douglas
- Idris Elba
- Karen Gillan
- Seth Green
- Frank Grillo
- Jeff Goldblum
- Laurence Fishburne
- Chris Hemsworth
- Tom Hiddleston
- Rachel House
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Jude Law
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Jeremy Renner
- Sam Rockwell (HECK YEAH!)
- Paul Rudd
- Mark Ruffalo
- Michael Rooker
- Kurt Russell
- Peter Serafinowicz
- John Slattery
- Cobie Smulders
- Sebastian Stan
- Tessa Thompson
- Stanley Tucci
- Taika Waititi
- Rachel Weisz
- Cate Blanchett
I would have expected Disney to use sound-a-likes for most of the cast to save money, but I was pretty wrong. Even Cate Blanchett is back as the Goddess of Death. Apparently, she got quite into the role even from the recording booth, according to Bryan Andrew, the series’ director:
“They’ve all been great. Cate Blanchett really sunk her teeth into this version of Hela we have. And, of course, Hayley Atwell as our Captain Carter—seeing that character go through what she goes through and keeps forging ahead—it’s amazing what Hayley brings to the table.
And we had Jon Favreau come in and do a couple of versions of Happy Hogan and it was a blast. He’s amazing and really went for it. I asked for some wacky stuff in our 1602-inspired episode and he delivered in a big way—so much fun.“
What If…? Season 2 kicked off with its first episode this week. Yes, it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy / Nova Corps episode with Howard the Duck. Over the next week, new episodes will be premiering. Check out our previous story for the rundown.
[Source: What’s On Disney Plus]
