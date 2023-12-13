Howard the Duck Returns this Christmas in ‘What If… ?’ Season 2 on Disney Plus!







The first teaser we saw for What If… ? Season 2 showed off a lot of secondary characters who the MCU has not spotlighted in some time. The new trailer goes even further and shows off a gun-toting Howard the Duck! Merry Christmas from Disney Plus!

“All new episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf are coming to Disney+ on December 22. Unwrap one episode every day for nine consecutive days as our gift to you!“

The next season of the animated series will premiere on December 22nd, exclusively on Disney Plus. Each day, one of the new nine episodes will air.

Season 2 will bring back several classic characters from the live-action MCU and some guest stars like Agent Carter. Also, we finally get the long-awaited return of Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer!

What If… ? is an animated series that does what the comic by the same name did for the MCU for MARVEL Comics in the 1970s and 1980s. The anthology allows us to see the Marvel Universe if certain events happened in different ways and to different characters.

Season 1 of What If… ? showed us a story where Ultron eliminated Thanos and took possession of the Infinity Stones. The sentient robot wasn’t content with wiping out just a percentage of the universe.

Instead, Ultron removed all life from existence. This ultimate loneliness eventually led him to discover the existence of Uatu, the Watcher, who narrated the What If… ? stories.

The comic book version is, as of 2023, still the more interesting depiction of the anthology. What you can stream on Disney Plus is centered on the MCU rather than involving the wider MARVEL Comics universe. So, it feels somewhat limited.

