Walt Disney World Releases Summer 2024 Theme Park Ticket Deals







Walt Disney World has released several theme park ticket discount deals for Spring and Summer 2024, aimed at spreading the crowds around the theme parks. One of the deals in particular is structured to pull crowds away from Magic Kingdom, and into the other three theme parks. See details below.

4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket

A specially priced 4-Park Magic Ticket, starting from $99 per day, plus tax (total price starting from $396, plus tax) will include one admission to each of the 4 Walt Disney World theme parks:

The ticket is good for a total of 4 admissions, on 4 separate days, with a limit of one admission per theme park, per day, for a total of 4 admissions to 4 separate theme parks. The ticket may not be used to enter the same theme park more than once.

It’s worth noting that this date-based ticket does not require a theme park reservation to enter a park.

This date-based ticket includes start dates between April 2 through September 22, 2024. Tickets must be used within 7 days of the selected start date.

3-Day, 3-Park Ticket to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Only

This ticket – starting from $89 per day, plus tax (total price starting from $267, plus tax) – is good for one entry into each of the Walt Disney World theme parks EXCEPT Magic Kingdom.

Similar to the 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket, this 3-Day, 3-Park ticket has a limit of one admission per theme park, per day – for a total of 3 admissions, on 3 separate days, to 3 separate theme parks. This ticket is NOT valid for admission to Magic Kingdom park.

This ticket does not require a theme park reservation to enter a park.

This date-based ticket includes start dates between April 2 through September 22, 2024. Tickets must be used within 5 days of the selected start date.

Special Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket

This ticket – available to Florida residents – includes a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for $59 per day, plus tax (total price: $235, plus tax), or a 3-Day ticket for $73 per day, plus tax (total price: $219, plus tax).

The terms of this ticket are a bit different from the other two seasonal ticket offers.

The Discover Disney Ticket is valid for use from April 2 to September 28, 2024.

An advance park reservation is required.

Park Hopper options may be added to the Discover Disney Ticket.

Proof of Florida residency must be shown at the park entrance.

For all of these offers, tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable, and exclude activities/events that are separately priced or not open to the general public.

As a reminder, if you pair these tickets with a stay at a Disney Resort hotel, you’ll enjoy 30 minutes early entry to every theme park—every day! And if you stay at a Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, you can also enjoy extended evening hours in select parks on select nights.