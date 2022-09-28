Walt Disney World Jungle Cruise 50th Anniversary Plush Set Has Released

There is a new Disney’s Jungle Cruise plush set for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. This new set is an Amazon exclusive!

Includes 4 premium plush: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Celebrate 50 years of Walt Disney World with collectible plush toys that commemorate iconic Walt Disney World attractions. Fans of the Jungle Cruise are in for a wild treat!

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Jungle Cruise Plush collection includes limited-release Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy premium plushies in an exclusive colorway inspired by the riverboat attraction.

Made with a velvety-soft, leaf-patterned plush in various shades of green, Mickey Mouse and friends wear mixed-material outfits in a textured khaki fabric with embroidered details, and red and white striped accessories.

Each character stands approximately 9 inches tall, has embroidered green eyes, and wears a safari hat.

What a wonderful way to commemorate a cherished Disney experience or reveal an upcoming trip to Walt Disney World! This limited-edition set makes a special gift for Mickey Mouse fans of all ages.

Collect all the Amazon Exclusive Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary commemorative plush Disney character sets. Limited series, each set sold separately.

Ages 3 years and up.

This joins some of the other sets they have already released (in case you missed them):

These are available now on Amazon only!

