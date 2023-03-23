Walt Disney World Cast Members Win $18 / Hour Raise By December







Today the unions representing Disney Cast Members announced that they finally were able to reach a deal with Walt Disney World. Under the new deal, the minimum wage for full-time Cast Members will be raised to $17 an hour with $18 an hour being promised by December. If the contract is ratified those hired by Disney on or before October 1, 2022, will also get $1 an hour in back pay.

“For workers in job classifications that currently earn the minimum of $15, minimum hourly rates will increase to $16 effective 10/1/2022, with full back pay to all eligible union workers, then increase again to $17 upon ratification and $18 this December. Their total raise will be $5.50 in 5 years, with the first $3 coming by December 2023.”

Raises were determined by classification with pay increases set until 2026.

• Union Housekeepers: increase from $17 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in Oct. 2026

• Union Dishwashers: increase from $15 to $18 immediately, ending at $22 in Oct. 2026

• Cook 2 (union prep cook): increase from $16.40 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in Oct. 2026

• Cook 1 (union line cook): increase from $19 to $23.10 immediately, ending at $27.10 in Oct. 2026

• Union Chef Assistant: increase from $20 to $24.60 immediately, ending at $28.60 in Oct. 2026

• Union Bus Drivers: increase from $18 to $20.50 immediately, ending at $24.50 in Oct. 2026″

Voting will take place on the contract Wednesday, March 29. All six unions are unanimous in their support of this contract and they are encouraging their members to vote for ratification.

Here is the statement released by the unions:

“Today the Services Trades Council Union (STCU) representing 45,000 theme park workers reached a historic tentative agreement with Walt Disney World.

Under this agreement, which is subject to approval by union members, every current theme park worker in the union will receive a raise between $5.50 and $8.60 by the end of the contract, with the first $3 in raises arriving this year.

“Securing an $18.00 minimum hourly rate this year, increasing the overall economic value of Disney’s original offer, and ensuring full back pay for every worker are the priorities union members were determined to fight for. Today, we won that fight!” said STCU President Matt Hollis. Nearly 14,000 union members voted to reject Disney’s previous offer in February. In that proposal, Disney had offered only a $17 minimum in 2023. Hotel and theme park workers from every union department voted to reject that offer and keep fighting for every union member to get $18 this year and full back pay.

The six STCU affiliates – IATSE Local 631, IBT Local 385, TCU Local 1908, UFCW Local 1625, UNITE HERE Local 362, and UNITE HERE Local 737 – are unanimous in their support for this agreement and will be recommending their members vote to ratify the agreement. The STCU is scheduling a ratification vote to take place on March 29 from 7:00am – 7:00pm and will announce the results of the vote at that time.

For workers in job classifications that currently earn the minimum of $15, minimum hourly rates will increase to $16 effective 10/1/2022, with full back pay to all eligible union workers, then increase again to $17 upon ratification and $18 this December. Their total raise will be $5.50 in 5 years, with the first $3 coming by December 2023.

Workers in many classifications will receive additional increases, with raises retroactive to October 2022:

• Union Housekeepers: increase from $17 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in Oct. 2026

• Union Dishwashers: increase from $15 to $18 immediately, ending at $22 in Oct. 2026

• Cook 2 (union prep cook): increase from $16.40 to $20 immediately, ending at $24 in Oct. 2026

• Cook 1 (union line cook): increase from $19 to $23.10 immediately, ending at $27.10 in Oct. 2026

• Union Chef Assistant: increase from $20 to $24.60 immediately, ending at $28.60 in Oct. 2026

• Union Bus Drivers: increase from $18 to $20.50 immediately, ending at $24.50 in Oct. 2026

The agreement also provides eight weeks of paid Child Bonding Leave, which is a benefit that does not exist in the current contract, and offers increases to many hourly premiums. The minimum rate for current workers will increase to $20.50 by October 2026. The minimum rate for workers hired after December 3, 2023, will increase to $20 by October 2026.”

Disney needed to do this to keep their current staff and attract new staff. Universal Orlando announced employee minimums at $17 an hour weeks ago. Universal was offering extended parental leave and other perks. This offer is a 360° turn-around from just a few weeks ago. With Disney suddenly agreeing to demands and offering more perks it makes me think Universal was taking Disney Cast Members or making it hard for the mouse to acquire new staff. Just a couple of weeks ago Disney was being extremely difficult about negotiations and reportedly offered less after the unions rejected their offer.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!