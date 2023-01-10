Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Mostly Not Need Park Reservations After 2PM

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney make several changes at the Walt Disney World Resort. One of those changes was adding the Park Reservation system. Now that the pandemic has subsided it seems Disney is starting to ease up on those restrictions. Starting with WDW Annual Passholders being able to visit theme parks, after 2 PM without a park reservation except for one park on the weekends.

It allows AP holders to not need a reservation after 2PM for all parks, except weekends at the Magic Kingdom. No start date has been announced yet.

Here is what was posted on the Disney Parks Blog:

“Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Pass blockout dates will continue to apply like they do today. While the theme park reservation system remains important to manage attendance in our parks, especially on busier days, we realize our Passholders enjoy more spontaneous visits – and this change will make that possible. Passholders will also receive access to Disney PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories experience (age restrictions apply). Visit Cinderella Castle Mural of Memories and Disney PhotoPass Lenses for details, restrictions and other information.*

We’ll share a start date with Passholders soon for when these offerings will become available, as well as information about a new offering that is planned where you can create and share short Disney-themed video slideshows with favorite photos from your theme park visits.”

This is a big turn around from the attitude Bob Chapek seemed to have towards Annual Passholders. It was implied several times that AP holders took up spots from other higher paying customers who allegedly would spend more money on food and merchandise. In regards to Disneyland it was implied that the large number of AP holders created an unfavorable attendance mix.

I guess the Walt Disney Company is rethinking that point of view under Bob Iger and many APs being upset and canceling their passes.

Source: The Disney Parks Blog