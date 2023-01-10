Walt Disney Resort Hotel Overnight Parking Will Once Again Be Complimentary

One change (price gouge) that really got Walt Disney World fans riled up was the once free WDW resort hotel parking had become yet another upcharge. People have complained about this (and other upcharges) for awhile. Now it seems Disney is trying to win some goodwill back from guests.

Disney has announced that the overnight, free self-parking will be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort starting tonight, January 10, 2023.

“Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner. ”

It’s an interesting turn of events for sure. Especially since Bob Iger was the one who initiated the paid parking change in the first place. Is this his admission that he was wrong to do so?

Source: The Disney Parks Blog